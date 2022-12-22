Kanye West 'anti-Semitic rants' cost him another platform

YouTuber Adin Ross cancelled interview with Kanye West due to the rapper anti-Semitic remarks to him.

According to Insider, the 22-year-old influencer opened up on the incident on DJ Akademiks' podcast Off the Record.

Ross revealed West approached him via Instagram after the pair had a half an hour conversation on the phone.

"Come on, my stream, we're gonna do crazy numbers, bro, at least anywhere from 400-500,000 live viewers for sure," Ross told West on the phone. "We're breaking the internet."

After the call, the content creator said he texted Ye something that probably made him think Ross "was an enemy," he added.

Ross said he told West that he was Jewish and to "come at whoever you're coming at directly" rather than his whole community.

"I can't have my platform come on and just say a bunch of shit about Jews," Ross told Allen.

Ross said that the exchange led to another phone call from West, which was more heated.

"He called me up, and he basically just said like, 'Yo, you know, you Jews aren't going to tell me what I can and can't say,'" Ross said.

Ross has a history of inviting controversial influencers like iShowSpeed, who was banned from Twitch for "sexual coercion or intimidation," and the misogynistic self-help guru Andrew Tate.