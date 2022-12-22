 
Thursday Dec 22 2022
Simon Cowell ‘still planning’ wedding with Lauren Silverman one year after engagement

Simon Cowell refused to spill any details about his wedding date with Lauren Silverman one year after engagement.

The music mogul was asked about his plans to walk down the aisle by Jane Moore on Loose Women but Cowell was very coy about it.

"Um...we're still planning," Cowell responded to which the host said, "Typical Simon Cowell."

"We need time to get our outfits ready," Denise Welch excitedly added to his reaction.

Cowell and Silverman, who got engaged in December 2021, "don’t want a big showbiz style wedding," a source revealed to The Sun.

“They really just want an intimate affair with close family and friends, which may surprise a lot of people,” the insider added.

The duo is “ridiculously, nauseatingly in love – incredibly” as the lockdown brought them even closer.

“Whilst Simon never thought he was the marrying type, he’s realized he’s met the woman of his dreams - and couldn’t be happier. In the words of Beyoncé, it was time to put a ring on it,” the source concluded.

