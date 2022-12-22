 
Thursday Dec 22 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'come for sob story' strategy won't work

Thursday Dec 22, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being slammed for their ‘shaky strategy’ as they continue to attack royal family.

The couple’s hotly-unveiled Netflix series made scathing remarks about the royal family and the palace which was dubbed as “their ‘Oh, woe is us’” strategy by Andrew Wallenstein.

The president and chief media analyst of Variety Intelligence Platform hit out the couple in the recent piece for the publication.

In the article titled It's Well Past Time for Harry and Meghan 2.0, Andrew wrote: “There can only be so many revelations left to share with the public now that the couple has exiled themselves away from their fractious coexistence with the monarchy.

“Given that they've beaten this horse to death, perhaps this one-trick pony is due for the glue factory.”

He added: “Their game plan has always been, Come for the sob story, stay for the high-minded uplift. 

"But that's a shaky strategy for keeping an audience around that probably doesn't care about anything either of them has to say that isn't royal gossip.”

