US politician savages 'juveniles' Prince Harry, Meghan for 'cringe-inducing' show

A US politician and author Newt Gingrich has blasted Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for their Netflix show, branding the couple's docuseries "cringe-inducing".



Gingrich, who served as the 50th speaker of the United States House of Representatives from 1995 to 1999, has taken a brutal swipe at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, accusing them of failing to "come to grips with the real world".

He called out the California-based couple's docuseries, saying: "We watched the self-pitying, whining and cringe-inducing explanations of how marrying into a monarchy had brutalized Meghan - and how poor Harry had never gotten over being born second and watching his older brother William be groomed to be king."



He added: "I felt I was watching two juveniles who simply could not come to grips with the real world."

Meghan and Harry, who are currently living in Montecito, has sparked worldwide reactions with their docuseries.

Writing for Fox, Gingrich, 79, added he felt it hard to feel sympathy for the couple, who have "almost everything", admitting he and his wife have an affinity for the Royal Family..



Meghan, in the documentary, details her struggle with the media when the press learned of her and Prince Harry's relationship, saying: "This promise of 'once you're married, don't worry, it'll get better, once they get used to you it'll get better, of course it'll get better'. But truth be told, no matter how hard I tried, no matter how good I was, no matter what I did, they were still going to find a way to destroy me."

Harry is set to release his memoir, Spare, in January, which is meant to be written with "raw, unflinching honesty"