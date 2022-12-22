 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Montecito mansion shown in couple's docuseries on sale for £26.7

A lavish house where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry filmed their expulsive Netflix show is up for sale with a £26.7million price tag, according to reports.

The 13,599 sq ft Mediterranean-style property in Montecito is set in stunning grounds with palm trees and citrus orchards. The house - built in 2006 - has a regal feel about it including chandeliers and arched windows.

The six-bedroom mansion is full of luxuries, including bar, swimming pool and hot tub as well as a gym, games room, library and a movie theater. 

The home, which has been listed by Top Ten Real Estate Deals, was the backdrop for many of the interviews from the six-part documentary "Harry & Meghan".

Interviews featured in the home included those with the Duke's childhood friend 'Nicky', British historian, writer, broadcaster, presenter and BAFTA-winning film-maker David Olusoga. and Meghan's friend Lucy Fraser.

The Duchess of Sussex's former agent Nick Collins was also interviewed against the backdrop as well as her pal Vicky Tsai. Other star-studded features included Meghan's Suits co-star Abigail Spencer and podcast host Dhru Purohit.

