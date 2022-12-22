 
PM visits injured soldiers, lauds courage for successful Bannu operation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, flanked by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, visits injured soldiers, who took down terrorists in Bannu operation, on December 22, 2022. — ISPR
  • Haleem Khan, 29, embraces martyrdom after succumbing to injuries.
  • PM Shehbaz praises martyrs and their families for "supreme" sacrifices.
  • Khawaja Asif, COAS Asim Munir accompany premier in visit.

RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday paid tribute to the courage and valour of troops who cleared the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) complex during the Bannu operation.

The premier's words of praise for the troops came during his visit to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Rawalpindi where he met officers and soldiers injured in an anti-terrorist operation at CTD complex in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu city, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

He praised the martyrs and their families for rendering supreme sacrifices to ensure the nation's safety and security.

Premier Shehbaz had earlier made it clear that the state will not surrender or bow down before any terrorist outfit or organisation. 

Three days ago, a hostage crisis took place at the CTD compound when proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan's (TTP) terrorists took over the centre and made several security personnel hostages. However, security forces carried out a successful operation, killing 25 militants.

"We are determined to fight out terrorism in its all forms and manifestations and breaking nexus between terrorists, their supporters and sympathisers till achieving peaceful and stable environment," the premier said, according to the ISPR.

Flanked by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, PM Shehbaz added that the writ of the state will be established at all costs and no one will be allowed to derail the hard-earned gains of the war on terror, which Pakistan achieved after the nation and armed forces unparalleled sacrifices.

In the wake of the Bannu operation, a Pakistan Army soldier, Haleem Khan, embraced martyrdom as he succumbed to injuries sustained while taking down terrorists in the CTD complex.

After being severely injured, the 29-year-old troop was admitted to the CMH in Rawalpindi where he breathed his last today.

The military's media wing stated that the soldier was a resident of Hijira in district Ponch and has been survived by three children.

