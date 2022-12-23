 
Netflix confirms official title for the latest 'Luther' instalment with Idris Elba: Check it out

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 23, 2022

Netflix reveals the official title of its upcoming Luther starring Idris Elba reprising his role as the titular detective.

Netflix took to Twitter on Wednesday, December 21, to lift the veil off the title of its much-anticipated movie which will be called Luther: The Fallen Sun.

According to Daily Mail, the movie which will be following on from the dramatic 2019 series finale, is slated to release in March 2023. The date hasn't been confirmed yet.

The streaming service also posted brand new pictures of Idris Elba back in his avatar as DCI John Luther, who was last seen going to prison in the BBC series finale.

Idris is seen sporting his signature tweed jacket look in the pictures. One of the photographs shows a concerned Idris holding up his hands in a busy city setting, hitting that the movie will be packed with dramatic scenes.

Check it out:

Netflix confirms official title for the latest Luther instalment with Idris Elba: Check it out


