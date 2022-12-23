Jacqueline Fernandez slaps Ranveer and Varun Sharma on the sets of 'Cirkus': See why?

Rohit Shetty's helmed 'Cirkus' to release in theatres today

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez opens up she was super nervous on her first day of shoot for film Cirkus that she ended up slapping co-actors Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma for real.

She remarked: “I was nervous on my first day of the shoot that actually in real I slapped Varun and Ranveer in the shot. I was so nervous that I didn't acted the slap scene but slapped them. And after that I felt, I think I broke the ice. See we all broke the ice”

After being slapped Ranveer replied by saying: “Yes. Broke the jaw line for which I required ice.” Meanwhile Varun said: "Yeah if you (showing his cheek) call this ice".

Rohit Shetty’s directorial film Cirkus is set in the era of 1960s. Singh and Sharma both will be playing a double role in the film. The family entertainer film starring: Pooja Hedge, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari, Siddharth Jadhav, Ashwini Kalsekar and others, will be released in theatres on December 23.

Talking about Jacqueline Fernandez’s professional front, she will be collaborating with actor Arjun Rampal for Crakk which is going to be India’s first-ever extreme sports action film, reports HindustanTimes.