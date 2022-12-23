 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Jacqueline Fernandez slaps Ranveer and Varun Sharma on the sets of 'Cirkus': See why?

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 23, 2022

Rohit Shettys helmed Cirkus to release in theatres today
Rohit Shetty's helmed 'Cirkus' to release in theatres today

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez opens up she was super nervous on her first day of shoot for film Cirkus that she ended up slapping co-actors Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma for real.

She remarked: “I was nervous on my first day of the shoot that actually in real I slapped Varun and Ranveer in the shot. I was so nervous that I didn't acted the slap scene but slapped them. And after that I felt, I think I broke the ice. See we all broke the ice”

After being slapped Ranveer replied by saying: “Yes. Broke the jaw line for which I required ice.” Meanwhile Varun said: "Yeah if you (showing his cheek) call this ice".

Rohit Shetty’s directorial film Cirkus is set in the era of 1960s. Singh and Sharma both will be playing a double role in the film. The family entertainer film starring: Pooja Hedge, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari, Siddharth Jadhav, Ashwini Kalsekar and others, will be released in theatres on December 23.

Talking about Jacqueline Fernandez’s professional front, she will be collaborating with actor Arjun Rampal for Crakk which is going to be India’s first-ever extreme sports action film, reports HindustanTimes.

More From Showbiz:

Dulquer Salmaan pens lovely note for wife Amaal on their wedding anniversary

Dulquer Salmaan pens lovely note for wife Amaal on their wedding anniversary
Anurag Kashyap's Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat's teaser: a blend of love and music

Anurag Kashyap's Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat's teaser: a blend of love and music

Rachel Lindsay says she won't appear on Chris Harrison's podcast

Rachel Lindsay says she won't appear on Chris Harrison's podcast
'Its official' Ushna Shah and Hamza Amin got engaged in an intimate ceremony

'Its official' Ushna Shah and Hamza Amin got engaged in an intimate ceremony

Malala Yousafzai congratulates Saim Sadiq after 'Joyland' gets shortlisted for the Oscars

Malala Yousafzai congratulates Saim Sadiq after 'Joyland' gets shortlisted for the Oscars
Alia Bhatt earns 'Performance of the Year' title for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' on Screen Daily

Alia Bhatt earns 'Performance of the Year' title for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' on Screen Daily
Fans react to Shah Rukh Khan 'Pathaan' controversy

Fans react to Shah Rukh Khan 'Pathaan' controversy
Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia all set to star in a project after 31 years

Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia all set to star in a project after 31 years
Amitabh Bachchan praises Abhishek Bachchan for winning Best Actor Award for 'Dasvi'

Amitabh Bachchan praises Abhishek Bachchan for winning Best Actor Award for 'Dasvi'
'RRR' and 'Chhello Show' gets shortlisted for Oscars 2023

'RRR' and 'Chhello Show' gets shortlisted for Oscars 2023
Ranveer Singh says THIS is something that makes him lose his temper

Ranveer Singh says THIS is something that makes him lose his temper
Ali Abbas Zafar says new sequel of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' has no relation to David’s 1998 film

Ali Abbas Zafar says new sequel of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' has no relation to David’s 1998 film