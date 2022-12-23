Pakistani blockbuster 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' to release in India soon?

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' is the highest grossing film of Pakistan

Bilal Lashari’s blockbuster The Legend of Maula Jatt is rumoured to release in India on December 30, 2022, as per several leading Indian news outlets.

As per previous reports, The Legend of Maula Jatt was expected to release on December 23, but now news outlet claim that there has been a change of plans.

Pakistan's highest-grossing film is now scheduled to release on December 30 under distributors Zee Studios, as per sources.

However, there is no official announcement made by the film authorities relating to its release in India anytime soon.

The Legend of Maula Jatt, starring Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan, and Humaima Malik, was released on October 13, 2022, and has earned PKR 200 crore at the global box office.

