 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Pakistani blockbuster 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' to release in India soon?

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 23, 2022

The Legend of Maula Jatt is the highest grossing film of Pakistan
'The Legend of Maula Jatt' is the highest grossing film of Pakistan

Bilal Lashari’s blockbuster The Legend of Maula Jatt is rumoured to release in India on December 30, 2022, as per several leading Indian news outlets.

As per previous reports, The Legend of Maula Jatt  was expected to release on December 23, but now news outlet claim that there has been a change of plans.

Pakistan's highest-grossing film is now scheduled to release on December 30 under distributors Zee Studios, as per sources.

However, there is no official announcement made by the film authorities relating to its release in India anytime soon.

The Legend of Maula Jatt, starring Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan, and Humaima Malik, was released on October 13, 2022, and has earned PKR 200 crore at the global box office.

More From Showbiz:

'Chhello Show' director Pan Nalin received threats after the film's Oscars selection

'Chhello Show' director Pan Nalin received threats after the film's Oscars selection
Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana dies, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu mourn the loss

Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana dies, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu mourn the loss
Sajal Aly sends best wishes to Ushna Shah on her engagement

Sajal Aly sends best wishes to Ushna Shah on her engagement
'Omkara' to be remade, 'Desi Boyz' to get a sequel, fans are not happy

'Omkara' to be remade, 'Desi Boyz' to get a sequel, fans are not happy
Jacqueline Fernandez slaps Ranveer and Varun Sharma on the sets of 'Cirkus': See why?

Jacqueline Fernandez slaps Ranveer and Varun Sharma on the sets of 'Cirkus': See why?
Dulquer Salmaan pens lovely note for wife Amaal on their wedding anniversary

Dulquer Salmaan pens lovely note for wife Amaal on their wedding anniversary
Anurag Kashyap's Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat's teaser: a blend of love and music

Anurag Kashyap's Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat's teaser: a blend of love and music

Rachel Lindsay says she won't appear on Chris Harrison's podcast

Rachel Lindsay says she won't appear on Chris Harrison's podcast
'Its official' Ushna Shah and Hamza Amin got engaged in an intimate ceremony

'Its official' Ushna Shah and Hamza Amin got engaged in an intimate ceremony

Malala Yousafzai congratulates Saim Sadiq after 'Joyland' gets shortlisted for the Oscars

Malala Yousafzai congratulates Saim Sadiq after 'Joyland' gets shortlisted for the Oscars
Alia Bhatt earns 'Performance of the Year' title for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' on Screen Daily

Alia Bhatt earns 'Performance of the Year' title for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' on Screen Daily
Fans react to Shah Rukh Khan 'Pathaan' controversy

Fans react to Shah Rukh Khan 'Pathaan' controversy