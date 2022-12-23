 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 23 2022
By
Web Desk

'Omkara' to be remade, 'Desi Boyz' to get a sequel, fans are not happy

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 23, 2022

Indian fans, after hearing the development, feels like Bollywood is running out of ideas
Indian fans, after hearing the development, feels like 'Bollywood is running out of ideas' 

Nowadays Bollywood filmmakers are more inclined towards making sequels and remakes of the old films which is now becoming upsetting for the viewers.

Yesterday, news came out that Ajay Devgn starrer Omkara 2006 will be getting another installment. Not only this, film Desi Boyz starring Akshay Kumar and John Abraham will be getting a sequel too. The fans are not at all happy with the announcement.

Producer Anand Padit announced through twitter that both Omkara 2006 and Desi Boyz 2011 will be remade. “Super thrilled to announce the remake of 'Omkara' & sequel of 'Desi Boyz'! Keep yourselves hooked to witness the crazy entertainment!” Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the news, he wrote.”

Fans seemed quite unimpressed by this latest news and reacted to the announcement saying: “Omkara remake? Some days later we may hear remake of films released 5 years back.”

Another fan wrote: “Bollywood has completely run out of ideas.” Meanwhile, another wrote: “Why remake Omkara? Adapt another Shakespeare play.. or adapt an Indian play, even better. This project is doomed.”

Film Omkara was an adaptation to William Shakespeare’s drama Othello directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. It starred Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Bipasha Basu and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles.

On the other hand, Desi Boyz was directed by Rohit Dhawan in 2011. The romantic-comedy film featured Akshay Kumar, Chitrangada Singh, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in vital roles, reports IndiaToday.

