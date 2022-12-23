 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 23 2022
'Chhello Show' director Pan Nalin received threats after the film's Oscars selection

Friday Dec 23, 2022

Pan Nalin called the threats as 'the worst cyber attack prior to his film's release'

After Pan Nalin’s Gujarati film Chhello Show got selected for the 95th Academy Awards, the director received threats which he mentioned as the worst cyber attack.

Pan revealed that, while the entire nation was celebrating the Oscars selection of the films Chhello Show, he was being threatened to pull the film out of the Oscars otherwise he will have to face serious consequences.

While taking about the same with a source, he said: “The worst was the cyber attack prior to our film’s release. My team was threatened with warnings, ‘Oscars mein se film nikaal, nahi toh achcha nahin hoga’. Instead of celebrating and campaigning in the US, we were busy fighting this [vitriol] for three to four weeks.”

The reason behind the threats is that people were rooting for film RRR and they did not like the decision to send a Gujrati film to become India’s official entry to the Oscars.

Even though Nalin also revealed that people’s opinion did change when they saw the movie in theatres. “When the Indian audience, film critics, and industry folks finally watched the movie, they could not stop themselves from falling in love with it. In the end, the power of cinema won, added the director.”

As per IndiaToday, Chhello Show aka Last Film Show together with RRR will be competing with other superhit films at the Oscars 2023 namely: Joyland (Pakistan), Return to Seoul (Cambodia), All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany), Corsage (Austria), EO (Poland), Close (Belgium), Decision to Leave (South Korea), Argentina, 1985 (Argentina), and Saint-Omer (France).

