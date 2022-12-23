Prince Harry's book ‘Spare’ labelled 'branding tool for a royal reject'

file footage

Prince Harry is gearing up for the release of his highly-anticipated memoir Spare, and a royal expert has already slammed the upcoming book as just a ‘branding tool’.



Talking to Fox News about the Duke of Sussex’s upcoming memoir and its possibly explosive content, royal expert Kinsey Schofield reduced the book to an attempt from Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle to ‘try to control the narrative’.

Schofield said: “All these media ventures – the book, the podcast, the reality show – are a way for Harry and Meghan to try to control the narrative.”

She then added: “Please don't buy this book because you think it will help you get to the bottom of some mystery because this book is a branding tool for a royal reject – ask the Duke of Windsor.”

In the same vein, Schofield also criticised Prince Harry of chasing interviews with journalists who ‘don’t challenge them, or already have a negative opinion of the monarchy’; this comes after it was confirmed that Prince Harry will be interviewed by ITV’s Tom Bradby ahead of the release of Spare.