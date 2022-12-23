 
entertainment
Friday Dec 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry's book ‘Spare’ labelled 'branding tool for a royal reject'

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 23, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry is gearing up for the release of his highly-anticipated memoir Spare, and a royal expert has already slammed the upcoming book as just a ‘branding tool’. 

Talking to Fox News about the Duke of Sussex’s upcoming memoir and its possibly explosive content, royal expert Kinsey Schofield reduced the book to an attempt from Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle to ‘try to control the narrative’.

Schofield said: “All these media ventures – the book, the podcast, the reality show – are a way for Harry and Meghan to try to control the narrative.”

She then added: “Please don't buy this book because you think it will help you get to the bottom of some mystery because this book is a branding tool for a royal reject – ask the Duke of Windsor.”

In the same vein, Schofield also criticised Prince Harry of chasing interviews with journalists who ‘don’t challenge them, or already have a negative opinion of the monarchy’; this comes after it was confirmed that Prince Harry will be interviewed by ITV’s Tom Bradby ahead of the release of Spare. 

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian and sister Khloe hand out festive gifts to homeless women in L.A

Kim Kardashian and sister Khloe hand out festive gifts to homeless women in L.A
Prince Edward shows ‘disrespect’ to King Charles?

Prince Edward shows ‘disrespect’ to King Charles?
Prince Harry’s plans for third baby with Meghan Markle laid bare: DETAILS

Prince Harry’s plans for third baby with Meghan Markle laid bare: DETAILS
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Scott reveals that she stole Eminem's jacket

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Scott reveals that she stole Eminem's jacket

Emily Ratajkowski enjoys date night with Jack Greer amid Pete Davidson dating rumours

Emily Ratajkowski enjoys date night with Jack Greer amid Pete Davidson dating rumours

BTS' Jin first picture in military uniform out now: See Insides

BTS' Jin first picture in military uniform out now: See Insides

New ‘Avatar’ sequel in the works after ‘The Legend of Korra’?

New ‘Avatar’ sequel in the works after ‘The Legend of Korra’?
King Charles honours Camilla

King Charles honours Camilla
YouTube star Jenna Marbles marries longtime beau Julien Solomita

YouTube star Jenna Marbles marries longtime beau Julien Solomita
BTS becomes the first foreign artist to top Oricon’s Year-End Artist 2022 rankings

BTS becomes the first foreign artist to top Oricon’s Year-End Artist 2022 rankings