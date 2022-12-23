 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Aditya Rawal believes star kids have their own ‘share of struggles’

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 23, 2022

Aditya Rawal talks about the struggles of star kids
Aditya Rawal talks about the struggles of star kids 

Aditya Rawal has Aar Ya Paar lined up next and while he talks about it, he has also opened up about the struggles star kids have to go through. 

He discussed how becoming an actor is both a blessing and a huge responsibility at the same time.

For his role in the web series he needed to be fluent in archery. He said, “It’s not football. It’s not something I am proficient with so I had to learn it. I trained with a fantastic archery coach called Swapnil Parab. We learnt the three different types of bows that Sarju takes up as the story progresses. It was a real pleasure and my sporting background helped me because there are certain mental and technical aspects that are always common. They spill over from one sport to another. It’s not simply doing it but doing it in a way that makes you look like an expert. That was the challenge. But that is the benefit of being an actor that you get to try so many new things,”

Talking about being a star kid he said, “There are two aspects to being in this profession. One is acting and the other is being an actor. The second is about keeping your focus, motivation, and sanity in place. A lot of our conversations, when I am seeking guidance or advice, are centred on that. As far as the acting is concerned, I defer to the director or creator of the project I am working on. It would be silly of me to not pick their brains.”

