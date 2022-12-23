Helen Mirren expresses her ‘annoyance’ over American western movies

 
Helen Mirren recently revealed what had bugged her about American Western movies.

In a latest interview with The Times, Mirren, who stars opposite Harrison Ford in Yellowstone spin-off, opened up that her “choice of dialect” was because she felt frustrated at the accents seen in traditional Western movies and shows.

“It always annoyed me about American westerns that everybody spoke with American accents,” said the British actress.

Mirren continued, “They were all immigrants. In Butte, Montana, they were from Cornwall – they have Cornish pasties there – from Wales, Scotland, from Ireland, from Moldova, from the Basque region in Spain.”

“So, this incredible mix of accents and cultures and food. And that is very much what created America,” added the actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Mirren discussed about her working with Ford after 36 years in this new movie, stating, “The relationship was obviously very, very different then because Harrison was already an enormous movie star and I was a theatre actress out of London and nobody had heard of me.”

“Now our relationship is very different because I’ve sort of caught up with him. Well, I’ll never catch up with him completely but I’m a little bit closer than I was,” she remarked.

