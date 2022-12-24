 
Saturday Dec 24 2022
Gillian Anderson defends 'The Crown' for making Royal family 'more understood'

Saturday Dec 24, 2022

Gillian Anderson has defended The Crown as she claimed the hit Netflix series has made the royal family ‘more internationally loved, celebrated and understood.’

Anderson’s remarks came after the release of the fifth season of the acclaimed royal drama series in November, which sparked a string of controversies over its storyline.

The 54-year-old American actress played the former prime minister Margaret Thatcher in the fourth season of the drama.

Anderson claimed that the show has had more of a positive impact over the royal family reputation.

“It’s a drama. There’s a lot of researchers involved and a lot of people checking and double-checking and triple-checking,” she said.

She continued, “There’s a lot that has not been written about that could be written about,” adding, “And if you knew the difference in those, you’d see there is a great deal of kindness and restraint.”

Anderson further told Total Film magazine, “at the end of the day, they had been incredibly compassionate and well-rounded takes on human beings.”

“What you’re left with is properly, maturely drawn, complex characters,” she said.

Anderson noted that there wouldn’t be anything to write about had the Royals not been involved in these scandals. “I think the whole family is more internationally loved, celebrated and understood in a way that they wouldn’t be were it not for the show.”

The Crown season five is currently streaming on Netflix.

