 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 24 2022
Samuel L. Jackson: Fans caught star being 'naughty' on birthday

Saturday Dec 24, 2022

Samuel L. Jackson found out the hard way that Twitter likes are public, as the actor was caught in the act by the fans on his 74th birthday, liking explicit videos on the platform.

According to Buzzfeed, the critically-acclaimed actor has liked several adult videos on Twitter from his verified account.

Later, many of the Pulp Fiction star's 9.1 million followers started tweeting humorous ways to inform the actor of his faux pas.

One user wrote, "@SamuelLJackson hi mate letting you know your likes are public and everyone can see them."

Another user used the global-hit show Breaking Bad scene to alert Jackson, "Samuel L Jackson, your likes are public!!! Samuel!!."

Amid the fuss, word reached out to the Hollywood legend about his public blunder. The 74-year-old later unliked all of the 18+ video posts.

However, fans still trolled Jackson for his act. One user opined, "Samuel l jackson liking porn on main on his 74th birthday is the funniest thing you can do when you reach that age tbh."

Another user chimed in, "Samuel L Jackson 74 liking twitter porn that's a man with his priorities in check."

Previously, in a 2017 Wired interview, Jackson responded to a question, "Does Samuel L Jackson like anime?" to which he replied, "Yes I do," before, unprompted, adding: "And hentai too!"


