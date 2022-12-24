'Avatar': Govinda actually worked in the film

Govinda is known for his stellar comic timings, superb dialogue delivery, and on top, fantastic dance moves. But the actor became the meme fest when he claimed in 2019 he was offered Avatar.

However, the King of Comedy indeed worked in the Avatar. But it was not James Cameron's sci-fi film.

As per The Quint, the trade analyst Amod Mehra revealed that he was offered a different Avatar.

"Govinda did work in a film titled Avatar. The producer was Pahlaj Nihalani. The film had been completed but never saw the light of day. In that film, Govinda plays a sports coach", Mehra said. Sunny Deol was also a part of the aborted project.

The 59-year-old was caught in a controversy when he claimed in a private show that he was offered the Hollywood film Avatar but chose not to do it.

"I suggested the title 'Avatar' for the film," said Govinda when Rajat Sharma asked him about a big Hollywood film opportunity that he got.

"It was a very super-hit film and I had already told him [James Cameron] that your film is going to do well. I also told him that this film would not be ready for the next seven years. So he got very angry with me. And I didn't think about the fact that I was in his city," Govinda said on the show.

The star said that shooting for 410 days led him to opt out of the project. Further, he added that he was uncomfortable with his body being painted. "So I told him this isn't my cup of tea," signed off Govinda.