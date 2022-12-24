 
pakistan
Federal ministers urge SC to take suo motu notice of Punjab crisis

Federal ministers Tariq Bashir Cheema (from left to right), Khwaja Saad Rafique and Rana Sanaullah — Screengrab/GeoNews
  • Won't let provincial assemblies fall prey to Imran Khan's ego, Rana Sanaullah says.
  • LHC's decision did not fulfil legal parameters, says Khawaja Saad Rafique
  • PDM wants all assemblies to complete their tenure, says Sanaullah

The federal government has urged the Supreme Court to take notice of the ongoing turmoil in Punjab, stating that the LHC's decision does not fit legal parameters. 

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Friday restored the provincial cabinet and Parvez Elahi as the chief minister after he assured the court that he would not dissolve the Punjab Assembly once he regains control of the office.

On Saturday, Railways and Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and Food Security Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema held a press conference in Lahore and called for the apex court to take suo motu notice of the ongoing turmoil in Punjab.

Sanaullah said the governor has the constitutional right to ask the CM to attain a vote of confidence if he plans to dissolve the provincial assembly to satisfy someone's ego. 

He added that they would not let two provincial assemblies fall prey to [PTI Chairman] Imran Khan's arrogance. "PDM is trying to ensure that all the assemblies complete their tenure," he said.

The PML-N leader added that if the PTI and PML-Q had the numbers, they would not have run from the vote of confidence.

Rana said they sacrificed their political capital to save the country from default; however, Imran Khan tries to push the country into turmoil daily.

He added that they do not intend to escape elections; in fact, they are preparing their candidates for general polls.

Rana added that the LHC provided ultimate relief to Parvez Elahi. He added that he has heard PTI is offering Rs20 million to their estranged MPAs. 

Rafique, meanwhile, voiced his displeasure over the LHC's decision to restore Parvez Elahi as the CM, saying the decision did not fulfil legal parameters. He added that their legal team is considering options to challenge the decision in the apex court. 

He added that Imran wants to repeat the same mistakes that other parties made in the past and then renounced.

"Imran wants the establishment in indulge in politics and help him attain power once again," he said.

