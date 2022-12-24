Shakira, Gerard Pique face new challenge with kids’ custody agreement

File Footage

Shakira and Gerard Pique are finding themselves in another troubling situation after they signed their kids' custody agreement following a 12-hour intense meeting.



A report by Marca Magazine claimed that the exes are arguing over the date their boys, Sasha and Milan, would leave Barcelona to go with the Waka Waka singer.

The outlet quoted Mamarazzis, which claimed that the former footballer wants their children to stay with him till the Three Wise Men holiday.

The holiday will fall on the 6th of January 2023 in Spain which is not a holiday in the United States. Hence, the kids must leave Barcelona till 5th January so they would join school on time.



However, Pique is persistent that the boys witness the Three Wise Men parade in Barcelona and then leave with their mother for Miami.



The publication revealed that the lawyers of both Shakira and Pique are trying to figure out a way to handle the situation between the exes.

As of now, Sasha and Milan are with Shakira in Dubai which is another hurdle between the singer and Pique to settle the situation.