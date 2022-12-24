 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Shakira, Gerard Pique face new challenge with kids’ custody agreement

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 24, 2022

File Footage

Shakira and Gerard Pique are finding themselves in another troubling situation after they signed their kids' custody agreement following a 12-hour intense meeting.

A report by Marca Magazine claimed that the exes are arguing over the date their boys, Sasha and Milan, would leave Barcelona to go with the Waka Waka singer.

The outlet quoted Mamarazzis, which claimed that the former footballer wants their children to stay with him till the Three Wise Men holiday.

The holiday will fall on the 6th of January 2023 in Spain which is not a holiday in the United States. Hence, the kids must leave Barcelona till 5th January so they would join school on time.

However, Pique is persistent that the boys witness the Three Wise Men parade in Barcelona and then leave with their mother for Miami.

The publication revealed that the lawyers of both Shakira and Pique are trying to figure out a way to handle the situation between the exes.

As of now, Sasha and Milan are with Shakira in Dubai which is another hurdle between the singer and Pique to settle the situation.

More From Entertainment:

Romeo Beckham, girlfriend Mia Regan enjoy romantic holiday ahead of Christmas

Romeo Beckham, girlfriend Mia Regan enjoy romantic holiday ahead of Christmas

Despite ‘Pinocchio’ success, Guillermo del Toro fears for Mexican cinema

Despite ‘Pinocchio’ success, Guillermo del Toro fears for Mexican cinema
Charlie Cox character revamp in upcoming ‘Daredevil: Born Again’: ‘Reincarnation’

Charlie Cox character revamp in upcoming ‘Daredevil: Born Again’: ‘Reincarnation’
Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie dub ‘Babylon’ opening scene as ‘wild’ Hollywood party

Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie dub ‘Babylon’ opening scene as ‘wild’ Hollywood party
Movie fans can sue over misleading trailer, says US judge

Movie fans can sue over misleading trailer, says US judge
Eminem 'stans': Meghann Fahy, Leo Woodall reportedly found love over favourite rapper

Eminem 'stans': Meghann Fahy, Leo Woodall reportedly found love over favourite rapper
Meghan Markle to write book after Prince Harry’s memoir?

Meghan Markle to write book after Prince Harry’s memoir?
Jamie Lee Curtis slams ‘Nepo Baby’ article for ‘assumptions’ and ‘snide remarks’

Jamie Lee Curtis slams ‘Nepo Baby’ article for ‘assumptions’ and ‘snide remarks’
Liam Payne gets loved-up with new girl as ex Cheryl enjoys Christmas with Bear

Liam Payne gets loved-up with new girl as ex Cheryl enjoys Christmas with Bear