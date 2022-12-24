Honey Singh new single featuring Mouni Roy 'Gatividhi' out now

Yo Yo Honey Singh and Mouni Roy new collaborating song Gatividhi has been released.

Honey about his new song said that Gatividhi is a party rap number, and Mouni Roy’s charm has lifted the song to a new level.



He further said, “After the success of Jaam, Namoh Studios’ ﬁrst single, I was very excited to collaborate with them once again. Like the name suggests, Gatividhi is going to be a hep party song and Mouni Roy’s charm in the video has lifted the song to the next level."

Mouni Roy about his collaboration with Honey said that "It is the perfect song for this time of the year. What better way to celebrate the year ending than with a badass song. It was a perfect collaboration with Yo! Yo! and Namoh Studios."

The song director Mihir Gulati also added, "Working with Namoh Studios and Yo! Yo! paaji is always fun. In every video we try to bring a new concept and Gatividhi’ is so special in that way."