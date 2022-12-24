Meghan Markle should be given 'Best Actress award' for performance in docuseries: expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who recently released their docuseries, have been mocked for allegedly acting in their Netflix show.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared some details about their love life and gave a glimpse into their exit from the royal family in their show 'Harry & Meghan'.

However, a Washington-based foreign policy expert and Royal Family enthusiast Nile Gardiner has accused the Duchess of Sussex of displaying her acting skills in the documentary.

"This documentary series has very much been the Meghan Markle show. She is literally acting throughout all of the interviews she is shown doing," Nile told Express UK.

"Prince Harry is the Best Supporting Actor to Meghan's starring role. What we have really seen is Hollywood fiction, with Meghan running for Best Actress."

Mocking the former Suits actress, Nile continued: "At points in the documentary series, especially in the early part, Harry looks thoroughly bored and doesn't look overly comfortable with a lot of what Meghan is saying. Meghan is in complete control."

Harry and Meghan became the centre of controversy following the release of their docuseries on Netflix earlier this month.

Nile also compared the allegations made from Meghan and Harry towards the Royal Family to "the media's version of a cruise missile".



Meghan received huge backlash for the docuseries even a TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson wrote a foul comment about the Duchess in his column for The Sun.



Jeremy said he was "dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while crowds chant, 'Shame!' and throw lumps of excrement at her".

In a statement, the publication wrote: "Columnists' opinions are their own, but as a publisher, we realise that with free expression comes responsibility. We at The Sun regret the publication of this article and we are sincerely sorry. The article has been removed from our website and archives."