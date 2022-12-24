 
pakistan
Saturday Dec 24 2022
By
Web Desk

PML-N to challenge CM Elahi’s reinstatement in SC

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 24, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif talking to media persons outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan on April 5, 2022. — Online
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif talking to media persons outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan on April 5, 2022. — Online
  • Development unfolds at PM Shehbaz's residence.
  • PML-N counsels prepare petition draft.
  • Federal ministers earlier urged SC to take notice.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday decided to approach the Supreme Court in its bid to challenge the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) verdict reinstating Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, sources told Geo News.

The LHC had, a day earlier, restored the provincial cabinet and Elahi as the chief minister after he assured the court about not dissolving the Punjab Assembly once he regains control of the office.

The development, according to sources, came after the party’s members of the Punjab assembly met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at his residence in Lahore.

Sources said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid’s (PML-Q) Tariq Basheer Cheema was also present in the high-level meeting where the decision to challenge CM Elahi’s reinstatement was taken.

It was learnt through sources that PML-N’s counsels also prepared a draft of the petition to be submitted to the apex court against the LHC’s order.

Earlier today, the federal government urged the country's top court to take notice of the ongoing turmoil in Punjab, stating that the LHC's decision does not fit legal parameters.

Federal ministers Khawaja Saad Rafique, Rana Sanaullah, and Tariq Bashir Cheema had earlier in the day requested the apex court to take suo motu notice of Punjab's deteriorating political situation, including the chief minister's reinstatement.

CM Elahi's reinstatement

Before reinstating Elahi, the LHC sought an undertaking from him against the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly to lessen the ongoing political turmoil in the province.

A five-member bench — headed by Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh and including Justices Justices Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal, Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Asim Hafeez and Muzamil Akhtar Shabir — heard the case.

Following the PML-Q leader's assurance, the court reinstated him as the chief minister and also issued notices to all parties in the case, summoning them on January 11.

The court suspended Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman's order till the next hearing and also did not make it compulsory for the CM to take a vote of confidence on his orders.

The Punjab chief minister was de-notified by the governor in the wee hours of December 23 after he failed to take a vote of confidence despite the passage of several hours.

Despite submitting assurance to the LHC, Elahi insisted on dissolving the provincial legislature in line with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's directives.

More From Pakistan:

JIT formed to probe Islamabad suicide attack

JIT formed to probe Islamabad suicide attack
President wants PM, CJP to address Murad Saeed's 'grievances'

President wants PM, CJP to address Murad Saeed's 'grievances'
IHC fixes date to hear Azam Swati's post-arrest bail plea

IHC fixes date to hear Azam Swati's post-arrest bail plea
'Confident' PTI to ask CM Elahi for taking vote of confidence soon

'Confident' PTI to ask CM Elahi for taking vote of confidence soon
Climate extremes in 2022, such as Pakistani floods, call for more action: UN

Climate extremes in 2022, such as Pakistani floods, call for more action: UN
Imran Khan claims former army chief struck a 'deal' with Zardari and CM Murad

Imran Khan claims former army chief struck a 'deal' with Zardari and CM Murad
Federal ministers urge SC to take suo motu notice of Punjab crisis

Federal ministers urge SC to take suo motu notice of Punjab crisis
Azam Swati moves IHC seeking bail in controversial tweets case

Azam Swati moves IHC seeking bail in controversial tweets case
US allocates $200m for gender equality, democracy in Pakistan

US allocates $200m for gender equality, democracy in Pakistan
New biometric system for SIM cards verification launched

New biometric system for SIM cards verification launched
KP CM awaits fresh directives from Imran Khan on assembly dissolution

KP CM awaits fresh directives from Imran Khan on assembly dissolution
Winter vacation announced in KP, Punjab colleges, universities

Winter vacation announced in KP, Punjab colleges, universities