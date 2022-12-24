Sonam Kapoor dedicates birthday wish to 'Vayu' grandfather Anil Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor wished her dad with a heartfelt note and shared son Vayu's unseen picture with grandfather Anil Kapoor.

Sonam took to her Instagram pens a special post and wrote, "Happy happy birthday to the best dad in the whole world. I love you,"

"You’re the greatest and the best. Everything you do you do for us, everyone should be this blessed. Love you Daddy So proud to be your daughter. @anilskapoor #blessedwiththebest #girldad #24122022 #christmaseve 24 Dec 2022."

The Neerja actress shared an adorable picture of he son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja with his dear grandpa, while the other eight pictures feature herself.





