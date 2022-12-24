 
Showbiz
Saturday Dec 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Sonam Kapoor dedicates birthday wish to 'Vayu' grandfather Anil Kapoor

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 24, 2022

Sonam Kapoor dedicates birthday wish to Vayu grandfather Anil Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor dedicates birthday wish to 'Vayu' grandfather Anil Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor wished her dad with a heartfelt note and shared son Vayu's unseen picture with grandfather Anil Kapoor.

Sonam took to her Instagram pens a special post and wrote, "Happy happy birthday to the best dad in the whole world. I love you,"

"You’re the greatest and the best. Everything you do you do for us, everyone should be this blessed. Love you Daddy So proud to be your daughter. @anilskapoor #blessedwiththebest #girldad #24122022 #christmaseve 24 Dec 2022."

The Neerja actress shared an adorable picture of he son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja with his dear grandpa, while the other eight pictures feature herself.


More From Showbiz:

Alia Bhatt back to Yoga routine after Raha's birth: 'Appreciate what your body has done'

Alia Bhatt back to Yoga routine after Raha's birth: 'Appreciate what your body has done'
Hansika Motwani gives major couple goals with hubby Sohael Khaturiya: Pics

Hansika Motwani gives major couple goals with hubby Sohael Khaturiya: Pics
Honey Singh new single featuring Mouni Roy 'Gatividhi' out now

Honey Singh new single featuring Mouni Roy 'Gatividhi' out now
'Avatar': Govinda actually worked in the film

'Avatar': Govinda actually worked in the film
Aditya Rawal believes star kids have their own ‘share of struggles’

Aditya Rawal believes star kids have their own ‘share of struggles’
Honey Singh thinks people have gotten 'too sensitive'

Honey Singh thinks people have gotten 'too sensitive'

Shah Rukh Khan starrer song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' gets 20 million views on YouTube

Shah Rukh Khan starrer song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' gets 20 million views on YouTube
'Chhello Show' director Pan Nalin received threats after the film's Oscars selection

'Chhello Show' director Pan Nalin received threats after the film's Oscars selection
Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana dies, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu mourn the loss

Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana dies, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu mourn the loss
Sajal Aly sends best wishes to Ushna Shah on her engagement

Sajal Aly sends best wishes to Ushna Shah on her engagement
'Omkara' to be remade, 'Desi Boyz' to get a sequel, fans are not happy

'Omkara' to be remade, 'Desi Boyz' to get a sequel, fans are not happy
Pakistani blockbuster 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' to release in India soon?

Pakistani blockbuster 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' to release in India soon?