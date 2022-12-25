 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston elated Harry Styles is 'into older women'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 25, 2022

Jennifer Aniston is keeping her eyes on singer Harry Styles.

The actress reportedly is on a mission to make the One Direction singer her new boyfriend.

A source tells National Enquirer: "Jennifer has always drooled on Harry. He's a dream catch for anyone who's lucky enough to date him."

For Aniston, Harry's 'edgy style a huge turn-on.'

Aniston reportedly 'has all his songs on her playlist and has heard great things about him through mutual friends.'

After Harry's relationship with Olivia Wilde, 'it's given her the confidence' to pursue him given that 'he's clearly into older women.'  

