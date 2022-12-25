 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 25 2022
By
Web Desk

'Anything to with' Harry, Meghan prohibited for royals during Christmas

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 25, 2022

FileFootage

Royal Family will be staying away from any topic related to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during the Christmas celebration as the couple has already “spoiled enough”.

Journalist Adam Helliker said that “anything to do with it will end in tears" after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attacked the royal family in their Netflix series.

Adam told The Sun: “I think if it's one guarantee you can make, it's that the subject, which will not be raised, is anything to do with Harry and Meghan or Netflix.

"It's spoiled enough of their days so far, especially Charles and Camilla's early days as new King and Queen.

"It's almost a nuclear radioactive subject. Anything to do with it is going to end in tears really,” the author.

He added: "I think [Charles will] make direct references to William and Harry [in his speech] as being part of the united family and they'll be brushing over the kind of awkward facts."

