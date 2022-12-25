 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 25 2022
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry doc as fictional as ‘The Crown’

Sunday Dec 25, 2022

Royal experts have warned Meghan Markle and Prince Harry about letting Netflix ‘publish things out of context’ in the same was as The Crown.

Washington-based commentator Hilary Fordwich issued this claim.

While talking to Express UK Ms Fordwich claimed, “Regarding this documentary, one of the concerning issues is that highly educated, very balanced people who usually don’t study the royals are watching this documentary and The Crown, then believing both to be factual.”

“Most people have neither the time nor the inkling to read numerous books nor to study legitimate objective sources.”

"They're watching an alternate, airbrushed manipulated version of truth but they don't know it’s not a truthful version nor do they go in depth to do all the research.”

She also added, “Of even greater concern is that both do contain a lot of facts, a lot of truths that are indeed depicted by photos or newspaper headlines.”

“But in some instances in the Meghan Harry documentary they are published either out of context or contrived from another issue.”

“Regarding The Crown many scenes, from those I know who were depicted in the series have said, in many places it’s eerily realistic combined with parts that are clearly fabricated.”

“So a major issue is sifting. Who on earth takes the time to sift through, to conduct research from independent legitimate sources to determine what is in fact a fact?”

“How should viewers be expected to know which parts are spot on and what is fabricated?”

“As with every issue, American opinion is divided just like it is in the UK, basically along political party and somewhat age lines. But somewhat different in the US is historical appreciation and perspective.”

