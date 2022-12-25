'Pasoori' makes it to YouTube's Global Top Music Video charts

'Pasoori' has over 470 million views on YouTube

Earlier today, wonderful news came out that Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s internationally recognized song Pasoori has entered to the top global music video’s chart on YouTube.

Producer Coke Studio Season 14 Zulfiqar J Khan announced this phenomenal achievement. He posted a screenshot of the music video on his Instagram and wrote: “We just entered the @youtube Global Top Music Video charts. We were wanting/rooting for this. But didn’t know it would happen. But it did. It did today after almost 10 months of the song’s release.”

“What a blessing. We can only be grateful. Thank you universe. Thank you people/listeners - you are our community. You all are our people. Mubarik ho.”

The news made each and every Pakistani including the fans, viewers and the celebrities feel proud over achieving this tremendous milestone.



Singer Talal Qureshi commented wrote: “Yehi tou” along with a heart emoji. Meanwhile, the Laiyaan Laiyaan singer Goher Mumtaz also commented: “Awesome”.

Song Pasoori from Coke Studio Season 14 became a global hit. The song has been loved all around the world including India. Pasoori proved that art has no boundaries.