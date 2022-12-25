 
Showbiz
Sunday Dec 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Sonam Kapoor requests paparazzi not to click Vayu's pictures at the Airport: See video

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 25, 2022

Sonam Kapoor welcomed baby Vayu on August 20, 2022
The Zoya Factor actor Sonam Kapoor was spotted at the airport asking the media not to click her son Vayu’s pictures as she has not revealed his face yet.

Sonam, who is known for her outstanding fashion statement, absolutely nailed the airport look as she donned down an over sized black jacket along with high boots and a chic purse. She completed her look with a pair of cool sunglasses.

A video circulating on social media shows Kapoor talking to paparazzi in a decent manner. She requested the paps in a low tone: “Mera beta hai na, uska pictures nahi lena.”

The media also respected her request and assured her that they won’t take his pictures. Sonam replied: Thank you so much.”

Kapoor married businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018. The two welcomed an adorable little baby boy on August 20, 2022. The duo named their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor last appeared in film Zoya Factor alongside actor Dulquer Salmaan. She will be next seen in a crime thriller movie Blind, reports HindustanTimes.    

