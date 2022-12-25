Kareena Kapoor shares glimpse of her Christmas celebration with family: See post

On the occasion of Christmas, Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram and dropped a video of Saif Ali Khan playing his guitar.



Bebo wrote, "The best way to Christmas... is with my love playing the guitar… And having my babies and best friends around. Love, light, and music to all…Merry Christmas everyone."



Kareena and Saif recently jetted off to an anonymous location with their kids to celebrate Christmas.

In the post, Saif is dressed in white kurta-pajamas, draping a shawl and the actress of Lal Singh Chaddha seen in a pink night suit.

Soon after she shared the video, fans were dropping comments on it. A fan commented, "Saif is a Vibe."

Saba Pataudi also took part on the comment section and wrote, "Merry Christmas bhai bhabs n bachas, Lots of light n love."

