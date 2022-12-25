 
sports
Sunday Dec 25 2022
SDSports desk

Haris Rauf issues clarification about wife Muzna Masood Malik

SDSports desk

Sunday Dec 25, 2022

Pakistan's star pacer Haris Rauf poses with his wife, Muzna Masood Malik, in Islamabad on December 24, 2022. — Instagram/pictroizzah

Pakistan's star pacer Haris Rauf — who recently got hitched — issued a clarification Sunday that his wife is not on any social media platforms and advised fans to steer clear of "scams".

"Hello everyone, I just want to make it clear that my wife, Muzna Masood Malik, is not on any social media platforms," the pacer wrote on Twitter.

She does not have an official account. Please be cautious of any scams," Rauf added as he thanked people for their prayers and good wishes for his wedding.

The star pacer tied the knot with his class fellow Muzna Masood Malik on Saturday in a close gathering in Islamabad.

The pictures and videos of the bride and groom were circulating on social media and fans went gaga over the couple.

The 28-year-old pacer wore a white traditional sherwani with trousers and black loafers. Meanwhile, his wife donned a white dress embellished with golden embroidery.

The bride's dress was complemented by an elegant gold and white jewellery set.

In one of the videos, Muzna could be seen showing her henna with "HR 150" written on her hand.

The ceremony was attended by fellow pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, former captain Shahid Afridi, Lahore Qalandar's Sameen Rana, Atif Rana and Aqib Javed.

According to reports, rukhsati will take place later next year.

