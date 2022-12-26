 
Showbiz
Monday Dec 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Armeena Khan welcomes a baby girl

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 26, 2022

Armeena Khan named her daughter Amelie’ Isla
Armeena Khan named her daughter 'Amelie’ Isla'

Armeena Khan has been blessed with an adorable little baby girl.

The actress shared the good news with her fans on social media by posting a few pictures.

Taking it to her Instagram, Armeena wrote: “Presenting our precious little angel - Amelie’ Isla to our well-wishers, fans, family and friends. Our hearts are full of love and gratitude as we celebrate her arrival. MashaaAllah.”

As soon as she dropped the pictures, many of her fraternity friends rushed to the comments section to shower love and blessings over the new mom.

Actor Mawra Hocane wrote: “Meenaa.. Many many congratulations on the little ones birth MashaAllah. I am so so happy for you & I can’t wait to see my sweet angel. InshaAllah.” Meanwhile, Yasir Jaswal wrote: “MashaAllah MashaAllah. Here’s to the best chapter in anyone’s life.”

Furthermore, Sami Khan, Kinza Hashmi, Shazia Wajahat, Nida Yasir, Ghana Ali, Rabia Butt and many more also congratulated Armeena.

Earlier this month, Khan shared the news of her pregnancy through a photo shoot she had with her husband Fesl Khan.

Armeena Khan is a popular Pakistani actress famous for some of her remarkable performances in drama like: Shab-e-Arzoo. She further appeared in some hit movies including Janaan and Bin Roye.

