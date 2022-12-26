 
entertainment
Monday Dec 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Pics: Cardi B, Offset’s son Wave gushes over Holiday gifts

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 26, 2022

Pics: Cardi B, Offset’s son Wave gushes over Holiday gifts
Pics: Cardi B, Offset’s son Wave gushes over Holiday gifts

Cardi B has just turned to social media to show off son’s excitement on Christmas Days.

The rapper turned to Instagram Stories to share this sneak peek into her traditions for Christmas Day.

The post features videos and pictures of Wave gushing over Micki and Mini mouse toys and wrapping paper.

Even Offset and Kulture were snapped joining the fun as Cardi could be heard asking her son “You like it?” while he simply backs away from everything prompting “You don't care? You over it?” from the WAP singer.

Pics: Cardi B, Offset’s son Wave gushes over Holiday gifts
Pics: Cardi B, Offset’s son Wave gushes over Holiday gifts

Even other voices can be heard roaring through the room adding, “You got like 90 more gifts to open.”

Pics: Cardi B, Offset’s son Wave gushes over Holiday gifts
Pics: Cardi B, Offset’s son Wave gushes over Holiday gifts


More From Entertainment:

King Charles hails UK public ‘solidarity’ in first Christmas message

King Charles hails UK public ‘solidarity’ in first Christmas message
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ director opens up on filming ‘Darkstar jet’ sequence

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ director opens up on filming ‘Darkstar jet’ sequence

Nick Cannon goes all out to spend Christmas with 11 kids

Nick Cannon goes all out to spend Christmas with 11 kids
Travis Barker son Landon gets back together with Charli D’Amelio

Travis Barker son Landon gets back together with Charli D’Amelio
Song Joong-ki falls for British woman, confirms relationship

Song Joong-ki falls for British woman, confirms relationship
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari celebrate Christmas with little ‘hike & meditation’

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari celebrate Christmas with little ‘hike & meditation’
Mariah Carey takes twins Morocan, Monroe on festive sleigh ride

Mariah Carey takes twins Morocan, Monroe on festive sleigh ride
Kim Kardashian shares snippets of daughter North's singing prowess

Kim Kardashian shares snippets of daughter North's singing prowess
Yung Miami shares P. Diddy’s baby announcement ‘wasn’t a surprise’

Yung Miami shares P. Diddy’s baby announcement ‘wasn’t a surprise’
Half a million people react to Prince George's painting

Half a million people react to Prince George's painting

Eminem's daughter hits new milestone

Eminem's daughter hits new milestone

Prince Harry accuses Prince William of breaking his promise to him

Prince Harry accuses Prince William of breaking his promise to him