 
entertainment
Monday Dec 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle issued stern warning

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 26, 2022

Meghan Markle issued stern warning

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has been warned she is losing support from her ‘natural allies’ in United States following the release of ‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix documentary.

A royal expert has warned that Prince Harry’s better half could face a huge backlash from the US over her Netflix series as the Royal Family is still very popular there.

Foreign policy and royal expert Nile Gardiner told Express UK, "It is striking Meghan has had very little support from the woke liberal elites who haven't come out in force to defend her.

"The scale of Meghan's vanity and arrogance has even put off some of her natural allies on the American left."

"This has backfired spectacularly on Meghan and Harry and this is not the hit they were hoping it would be. It has alienated the British people but it has also failed to garner any significant support in America.

"Americans have no time for her complaints against the British monarchy or complaints of being a victim. Only a small minority in America would have sympathy for her."

Nile Gardiner further said: "The Royal Family is still very popular in the US and Americans love the British monarchy.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince George impresses King Charles with his secret talent

Prince George impresses King Charles with his secret talent
Kim Kardashian slammed for ‘bizarre photoshop’ on selfie with daughter Chicago

Kim Kardashian slammed for ‘bizarre photoshop’ on selfie with daughter Chicago
Paris Hilton mother defends Kim Kardashian over her controversial gothic Christmas outfit

Paris Hilton mother defends Kim Kardashian over her controversial gothic Christmas outfit

Here’s how George Clooney saved Julia Roberts, Danny Moder marriage

Here’s how George Clooney saved Julia Roberts, Danny Moder marriage

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos celebrate Christmas with unique family tradition

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos celebrate Christmas with unique family tradition
Pete Davidson brings sister Casey to star-studded basketball game

Pete Davidson brings sister Casey to star-studded basketball game
Dutch King Willem-Alexander welcomes government’s slavery apology

Dutch King Willem-Alexander welcomes government’s slavery apology
'The Holiday': No sequel plans for Christmas film, director confirms

'The Holiday': No sequel plans for Christmas film, director confirms
King Charles hails UK public ‘solidarity’ in first Christmas message

King Charles hails UK public ‘solidarity’ in first Christmas message
Bono's daughter Eve Hewson acknowledges 'privilege' in light of 'Nepo baby' article

Bono's daughter Eve Hewson acknowledges 'privilege' in light of 'Nepo baby' article
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ director opens up on filming ‘Darkstar jet’ sequence

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ director opens up on filming ‘Darkstar jet’ sequence

‘Utterly powerless’ King Charles ‘just for show’: report

‘Utterly powerless’ King Charles ‘just for show’: report