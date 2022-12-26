Meghan Markle issued stern warning

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has been warned she is losing support from her ‘natural allies’ in United States following the release of ‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix documentary.



A royal expert has warned that Prince Harry’s better half could face a huge backlash from the US over her Netflix series as the Royal Family is still very popular there.

Foreign policy and royal expert Nile Gardiner told Express UK, "It is striking Meghan has had very little support from the woke liberal elites who haven't come out in force to defend her.

"The scale of Meghan's vanity and arrogance has even put off some of her natural allies on the American left."

"This has backfired spectacularly on Meghan and Harry and this is not the hit they were hoping it would be. It has alienated the British people but it has also failed to garner any significant support in America.

"Americans have no time for her complaints against the British monarchy or complaints of being a victim. Only a small minority in America would have sympathy for her."

Nile Gardiner further said: "The Royal Family is still very popular in the US and Americans love the British monarchy.”