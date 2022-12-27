King Charles, Prince William 'will always keep the door open' for Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with royal family apparently seems to be at its worst point after the couple's recent docuseries, where they made some new allegations against the senior royals.



There are speculations that the palace mulls cutting all ties with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over their attacks against the Firm, but some royal experts believe that the chance of reconciliation between the Sussexes and royal family are still at large.

A new report suggests that the Sussexes and royal family's relationship could improve, despite ongoing tension.



According to royal reporter Rebecca English, there will always be a chance for reconciliation between the father-son pair.

She lauded royal family's decision to not respond, 'to not get bogged down' by all the accusations levied in the couple's Neflix documentary.

King Charles is choosing to let an olive branch stand between him and Harry. The Britain's new monarch will “always keep the door open” for Harry, English said, via the Daily Mail.



Sharing their thoughts on Prince Harry’s relationship with his family across the pond, some other royal experts believe that there will always be a chance, even if it’s small, that the Duke will be able to mend any broken bonds with his brother Prince William and father King Charles III.