 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 27 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles, Prince William 'will always keep the door open' for Harry

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 27, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with royal family apparently seems to be at its worst point after the couple's recent docuseries, where they made some new allegations against the senior royals.

There are speculations that the palace mulls cutting all ties with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over their attacks against the Firm, but some royal experts believe that the chance of reconciliation between the Sussexes and royal family are still at large.

A new report suggests that the Sussexes and royal family's relationship could improve, despite ongoing tension.

According to royal reporter Rebecca English, there will always be a chance for reconciliation between the father-son pair. 

She lauded royal family's decision to not respond, 'to not get bogged down' by all the accusations levied in the couple's Neflix documentary.

King Charles is choosing to let an olive branch stand between him and Harry. The Britain's new monarch will “always keep the door open” for Harry, English said, via the Daily Mail.

Sharing their thoughts on Prince Harry’s relationship with his family across the pond, some other royal experts believe that there will always be a chance, even if it’s small, that the Duke will be able to mend any broken bonds with his brother Prince William and father King Charles III. 

More From Entertainment:

Helen Skelton strikes a cool pose with 'Strictly' co-stars

Helen Skelton strikes a cool pose with 'Strictly' co-stars

Sir Paul McCartney reveals he ‘couldn’t talk’ about John Lennon after his tragic murder

Sir Paul McCartney reveals he ‘couldn’t talk’ about John Lennon after his tragic murder
Pierre Edwards shares her Christmas snaps with footballer fiancé Alex Chamberlain and son Axel

Pierre Edwards shares her Christmas snaps with footballer fiancé Alex Chamberlain and son Axel
Nicki Minaj to settle in a high-end $19.5 million mansion with husband and son: Check it out

Nicki Minaj to settle in a high-end $19.5 million mansion with husband and son: Check it out
Christina Haack celebrates first Christmas with all three kids after custody of youngest son with Ant Anstead

Christina Haack celebrates first Christmas with all three kids after custody of youngest son with Ant Anstead
Holly Willoughby wears a Spice Girls printed T-shirt as she shares Christmas festivities

Holly Willoughby wears a Spice Girls printed T-shirt as she shares Christmas festivities
Lizzo cried on James Galway surprise Christmas wish

Lizzo cried on James Galway surprise Christmas wish
Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague shows baby bump in luxurious, comfy style

Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague shows baby bump in luxurious, comfy style
Nicolas Cage wants to star in a musical

Nicolas Cage wants to star in a musical
Mike Tindall appears confused over question about Prince Harry

Mike Tindall appears confused over question about Prince Harry
Alessandra Ambrosio enjoys Christmas Eve dinner with look-alike daughter

Alessandra Ambrosio enjoys Christmas Eve dinner with look-alike daughter
Johnny Depp's ex Kate Moss shares cosy festive snap after sister Lottie makes big revelation

Johnny Depp's ex Kate Moss shares cosy festive snap after sister Lottie makes big revelation