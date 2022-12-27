 
Showbiz
Tuesday Dec 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan opens up why he chose to act in 'Pathaan'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 27, 2022

Pathaan is set to hit theatres on January 25
'Pathaan' is set to hit theatres on January 25

Shah Rukh Khan finally reveals why he chose an action-packed film like Pathaan after all the romantic movies.

SRK is known to be the King of Bollywood and romance as he has given some spectacular romantic films to the Bollywood film industry like: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaynege, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Dilwale, and many more.

But Pathan is a completely different genre film filled with action, blood, thriller, suspense. He revealed the reason of choosing this film. “I have had this big desire to do an action film, ever since I entered the film industry. When we (producer Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan) started off, he wrote action film for me. I never thought I could do romance or social drama. But one day, he came to me and said, ‘Can we drop this idea, Shah Rukh? I’ve got a love story to do.”

“That was years ago. So, this time when he said Pathaan, it was COVID and just a little shooting was allowed. I quickly jumped on it and told my team, ‘Let’s do it before he cancels.’ So, I worked out and built a body. But they didn’t want any of it. They told me, ‘You just do cool action. You are easy, added SRK.”

With Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will mark his comeback after four years to the silver screen. Siddharth Aanand’s directorial film also features superstars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, reports News18.

More From Showbiz:

Salman Khan's 57th Birthday: Shah Rukh Khan and others attend his birthday bash

Salman Khan's 57th Birthday: Shah Rukh Khan and others attend his birthday bash
Hasan Raheem releases debut album ‘Nautanki’

Hasan Raheem releases debut album ‘Nautanki’

Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Shocking Revelation by mortuary staff

Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Shocking Revelation by mortuary staff

Arjun Kapoor reveals why he didn't celebrate Christmas with Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor reveals why he didn't celebrate Christmas with Malaika Arora
Kangana Ranaut pens heartfelt birthday wish for her 'mumma'

Kangana Ranaut pens heartfelt birthday wish for her 'mumma'
Anushka Sharma wraps up shoot for Jhulan Goswami's biopic 'Chakda Xpress'

Anushka Sharma wraps up shoot for Jhulan Goswami's biopic 'Chakda Xpress'

'The Transporter' Hindi remake: Hrithik Roshan or Tiger Shroff to play lead?

'The Transporter' Hindi remake: Hrithik Roshan or Tiger Shroff to play lead?
Hrithik Rohan spends snowy Christmas with Saba Azad and kids

Hrithik Rohan spends snowy Christmas with Saba Azad and kids
Armeena Khan welcomes a baby girl

Armeena Khan welcomes a baby girl
Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan celebrate Christmas together

Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan celebrate Christmas together
Alia Bhatt celebrates Christmas with 'the best people': See pictures

Alia Bhatt celebrates Christmas with 'the best people': See pictures

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrating first Christmas together with love and warmth: Photos

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrating first Christmas together with love and warmth: Photos