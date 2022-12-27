Netflix: List of top 25 trending movies & series globally

 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 27, 2022

Netflix released the complete official list of the globally trending movies and series in December 2022.

Here’s the list of the top 25 movies and series trending right now on Netflix:

Movies:

  1. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  2. Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
  3. How the Grinch Stole Christmas
  4. Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
  5. Knives Out
  6. Falling for Christmas
  7. A Not So Merry Christmas
  8. The Big 4
  9. A Bad Moms Christmas
  10. The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari
  11. The Holiday
  12. Tara vs Bilal
  13. The Christmas Chronicles
  14. Code Name: Tiranga
  15. Bullet Train
  16. Godzilla vs. Kong
  17. A Quiet Place Part II
  18. God's Crooked Lines
  19. Troll
  20. The Swimmers
  21. Jujutsu Kaisen 0
  22. Uncharted
  23. Private Lesson
  24. Doctor G
  25. Hereditary

Series:

  1. Emily in Paris
  2. Wednesday
  3. Alice in Borderland
  4. The Witcher: Blood Origin
  5. The Recruit
  6. Alchemy of Souls
  7. Harry & Meghan
  8. Til Money Do Us Part
  9. Too Hot to Handle
  10. The Unbroken Voice
  11. Madre solo hay dos
  12. The Teacher
  13. The Fabulous
  14. 1899
  15. I Am a Killer
  16. Julestorm
  17. SPY x FAMILY
  18. Las Villamizar
  19. The Good Doctor
  20. Sonic Prime
  21. Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord
  22. The Crown
  23. Far from Home
  24. First Love
  25. Shuroop

