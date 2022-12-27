Netflix: List of top 25 trending movies & series globally

Netflix released the complete official list of the globally trending movies and series in December 2022.
Here’s the list of the top 25 movies and series trending right now on Netflix:
Movies:
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
- How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Knives Out
- Falling for Christmas
- A Not So Merry Christmas
- The Big 4
- A Bad Moms Christmas
- The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari
- The Holiday
- Tara vs Bilal
- The Christmas Chronicles
- Code Name: Tiranga
- Bullet Train
- Godzilla vs. Kong
- A Quiet Place Part II
- God's Crooked Lines
- Troll
- The Swimmers
- Jujutsu Kaisen 0
- Uncharted
- Private Lesson
- Doctor G
- Hereditary
Series:
- Emily in Paris
- Wednesday
- Alice in Borderland
- The Witcher: Blood Origin
- The Recruit
- Alchemy of Souls
- Harry & Meghan
- Til Money Do Us Part
- Too Hot to Handle
- The Unbroken Voice
- Madre solo hay dos
- The Teacher
- The Fabulous
- 1899
- I Am a Killer
- Julestorm
- SPY x FAMILY
- Las Villamizar
- The Good Doctor
- Sonic Prime
- Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord
- The Crown
- Far from Home
- First Love
- Shuroop