John Abraham to play Antagonist 'Jim' against SRK in 'Pathaan'

Tuesday Dec 27 2022
Tuesday Dec 27, 2022

'Pathaan's' trailer will be out soon, reports

John Abraham’s role in ‘Pathaan‘ was not disclosed up till now even though Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan’s role has been in the public eye since day one.

But now his character has been revealed in the film. John will be playing an antagonist in Pathaan named Jim against Shah Rukh.

Previously, director Siddharth Anand pointed out towards his role by saying: “I have always believed in the fact that the villain’s projection should be as big, if not bigger than that of the hero’s. Only when the villain is massive, can the tussle between them be spectacular. And we have an extraordinary battle when SRK takes on John!”

Khan starrer is Aditya Chopra’s spy universe action-thriller film backed by Yash Raj Films. The film is already making a lot of buzz on the social media even though the fans have only seen the teaser.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer to release which reportedly will be out anytime soon now.

Pathaan is slated to hit the cinemas on January 25, 2023, reports Etimes. 

