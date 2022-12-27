 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Zac Efron wishes little sister Olivia birthday with an adorable photo

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 27, 2022

Zac Efron wishes little sister Olivia birthday with an adorable photo
Zac Efron wishes little sister Olivia birthday with an adorable photo

Zac Efron shared the sweetest moment with his baby sister.

In an Instagram carousel of two photos shared on Monday, December 26, 2022, the High School Musical alum wished his sister a happy birthday.

In the photos, he held his sister in his arms as he looked on endearingly. The two-year-old sibling is seen looking back at her elder brother with a smile. In the next photo, Olivia snuggles into Zac as he places a sweet kiss on her head.

Olivia donned a cute flower headband which kept her golden curls in place as she marvelled at her big brother. Zac was in a festive green button-up with clean-cut hair and sporting a moustache.

“Happy bday lil sis [princess emoji],” the actor, 35, captioned the photos.

Olivia is the daughter of Zac’s father, David Efron, and his second wife. David Efron was previously married to Starla Baskett, who parted way with him in 2016. The ex-couple share two sons, Zac being the older one and the Dylan Efron, who is five years younger.

Dylan also commented under the post, “i think we spoiled her [heart emoji]”

According to Us Magazine, that wasn’t the only glimpse the former Disney Channel star gave at his Christmas Day celebration.

Efron uploaded various clips and images of his brood’s holiday festivities via his Instagram Story. In one photo, Efron hugged a child as they unwrapped gifts. A separate video also showed the infant getting pushed on the swings alongside Efron.

More From Entertainment:

‘Glass Onion’ director responds to ‘bizarre’ Elon Musk comparison theories

‘Glass Onion’ director responds to ‘bizarre’ Elon Musk comparison theories
Robert Pattinson hesitant to pop the question to Suki Waterhouse: ‘He's still on the fence’

Robert Pattinson hesitant to pop the question to Suki Waterhouse: ‘He's still on the fence’
Kate Middleton to ‘pay the price’ for ‘tumult’ after Harry, Meghan ‘blow’

Kate Middleton to ‘pay the price’ for ‘tumult’ after Harry, Meghan ‘blow’
‘Ms. Marvel Season 2’: MCU to include series in its Phase 5

‘Ms. Marvel Season 2’: MCU to include series in its Phase 5
King Charles ‘secret son’ vows to prove his claims in 2023

King Charles ‘secret son’ vows to prove his claims in 2023
Prince Louis branded ‘pure chaos’ after royal Christmas outing

Prince Louis branded ‘pure chaos’ after royal Christmas outing
Prince Andrew ‘will never be a senior working royal’ despite Sandringham appearance

Prince Andrew ‘will never be a senior working royal’ despite Sandringham appearance
Brooke Shields reveals she had 'pneumonia' while filming intense scene in 'Blue Lagoon'

Brooke Shields reveals she had 'pneumonia' while filming intense scene in 'Blue Lagoon'
King Charles’ butler defends ignoring Harry, Meghan in Christmas speech

King Charles’ butler defends ignoring Harry, Meghan in Christmas speech
Lady Louise Windsor’s health struggles, surgeries laid bare: DETAILS

Lady Louise Windsor’s health struggles, surgeries laid bare: DETAILS
Meghan Markle gets compared to Kanye West, Elon Musk in explosive story

Meghan Markle gets compared to Kanye West, Elon Musk in explosive story
Jake Gyllenhaal confesses having huge crush on Jennifer Aniston

Jake Gyllenhaal confesses having huge crush on Jennifer Aniston