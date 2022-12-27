 
entertainment
Brooklyn Beckham gives sweet tribute to dad David Beckham on Christmas

Brooklyn Beckham may have celebrated Christmas far from home but he still remembered his family while marking the day with his wife Nicola Peltz’s family in the U.S.

The aspiring chef gave a sweet tribute to his father David Beckham on Boxing Day as he drank Haig Club Scotch Whisky as per Daily Mail.

Fans of the family could not ignore the subtle tribute Brooklyn gave to the former legendary footballer, who is a partner of Haig Club Scotch Whiskey.

This comes after Victoria Beckham dropped adorable snaps of David, posing with their children Romeo, Cruz, and daughter Harper Seven.

In the caption of the photo, Victoria tagged her first born as she mentioned that the family misses him as they celebrated first Christmas without him.

“Dad keeping up the Beckham family tradition! We love and miss you @brooklynpeltzbeckham x Kisses @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham,” Victoria penned.

