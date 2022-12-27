Lady Louise Windsor’s health struggles, surgeries laid bare: DETAILS

file footage

Lady Louise Windsor, the beloved granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth from her youngest son Prince Edward, reportedly underwent two major surgeries as a kid owing to a birth condition that left her with a squint in one eye.



As per Hello magazine, the daughter of the Earl of Wessex and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, had to get two surgeries by the age of 10 after she was born with a rare eye condition, esotropia, that affects just about two percent of the population.

According to her mother Sophie, the young Lady Louise, who had been extremely close to her late grandmother the Queen and grandfather Prince Philip, had a squint in her eye upon birth which was corrected through surgery, first when she was just 18-months-old and the second when she was 10.

Talking to The Sunday Express, Countess Sophie had shared: “Premature babies can often have squints because the eyes are the last thing in the baby package to really be finalised.”

“Her squint was quite profound when she was tiny. And it takes time to correct it. You've got to make sure one eye doesn’t become more dominant than the other,” the Countess further shared.

Lady Louise’s second surgery came in 2014, with her vision being fixed and according to Sophie, “She's fine now – her eyesight is perfect.”