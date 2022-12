PML-N MNA Chauhdry Mohammad Ashraf. —NA website

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) of Punjab Tuesday arrested Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member National Assembly Chauhdry Mohammad Ashraf for illegally occupying state land.

The ACE, in a statement today, said that Ashraf is a PML-N lawmaker elected from NA-148.

Ashraf has been accused of encroaching on state land by forgery.

The anti-corruption department has registered a case against the lawmaker.

More to follow...