 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton to ‘pay the price’ for ‘tumult’ after Harry, Meghan ‘blow’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 27, 2022

FileFootage

Kate Middleton will be one of the senior royal family members who will be ‘paying the price’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s absence.

Royal columnist Daniela Elser, writing for New Zealand Herald, talked about the “tumult and change” the family has gone through in recent years,

She considered that the Firm has changed a lot since last Christmas as the working family has become sensibly smaller since Sussex stepped down.

“The loss of the Sussexes from the royal fold dealt the Royal Family not only a serious reputational blow but a hands-on one too,” Daniela said.

The expert noted that Harry, Meghan and Prince Andrew have returned their military and royal patronages which means that “the remaining HRHs are going to be stretched ever thinner".

Daniela explained that since the new Prince and Princess of Wales are the only two working members of the Firm who are aged under 50, the couple will likely take on the majority of tours and royal engagements.

“The convulsive exit of two star players along with accusations of racism and of an institution focused on self-preservation no matter the individual cost,” she wrote in her piece.

“And there is one person in particular who will end up paying the price for much of this tumult and change: Kate, the now Princess of Wales,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

‘Glass Onion’ director responds to ‘bizarre’ Elon Musk comparison theories

‘Glass Onion’ director responds to ‘bizarre’ Elon Musk comparison theories
Robert Pattinson hesitant to pop the question to Suki Waterhouse: ‘He's still on the fence’

Robert Pattinson hesitant to pop the question to Suki Waterhouse: ‘He's still on the fence’
‘Ms. Marvel Season 2’: MCU to include series in its Phase 5

‘Ms. Marvel Season 2’: MCU to include series in its Phase 5
King Charles ‘secret son’ vows to prove his claims in 2023

King Charles ‘secret son’ vows to prove his claims in 2023
Prince Louis branded ‘pure chaos’ after royal Christmas outing

Prince Louis branded ‘pure chaos’ after royal Christmas outing
Prince Andrew ‘will never be a senior working royal’ despite Sandringham appearance

Prince Andrew ‘will never be a senior working royal’ despite Sandringham appearance
Brooke Shields reveals she had 'pneumonia' while filming intense scene in 'Blue Lagoon'

Brooke Shields reveals she had 'pneumonia' while filming intense scene in 'Blue Lagoon'
King Charles’ butler defends ignoring Harry, Meghan in Christmas speech

King Charles’ butler defends ignoring Harry, Meghan in Christmas speech
Lady Louise Windsor’s health struggles, surgeries laid bare: DETAILS

Lady Louise Windsor’s health struggles, surgeries laid bare: DETAILS
Meghan Markle gets compared to Kanye West, Elon Musk in explosive story

Meghan Markle gets compared to Kanye West, Elon Musk in explosive story
Jake Gyllenhaal confesses having huge crush on Jennifer Aniston

Jake Gyllenhaal confesses having huge crush on Jennifer Aniston

Kate Middleton was 'real target' of Prince Harry, Meghan's Netflix series

Kate Middleton was 'real target' of Prince Harry, Meghan's Netflix series