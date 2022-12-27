 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 27 2022
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian clash on kids education?

Tuesday Dec 27, 2022

Kim Kardashian threw a spotlight on Kanye West parenting, after breaking down in tears.

During an interview with Angie Martinez on her IRL podcast, the reality star revealed, "Co-parenting is hard," adding, "It's really ******* hard."

Meanwhile, the former star couple was at loggerheads over their children's upbringing, especially education.

Previously, in his infamous Tucker Carlson interview, the 45-year-old said was not willing to "compromise" regarding his four kids' education.

"All they do is take all the celebs kids and throw them into this same school," the rapper said about his kids' current school, Sierra Canyon, claiming that the administration tries to "indoctrinate them."

"Right now, we've come to a compromise — but I'm not finished because I don't compromise — but we've come to a compromise that my kids come to my school after school, and they learn choir.

Moreover, another contention point was Ye insisting on kids joining his private school, Donda Academy, to which Kardashian was furiously opposed.

Earlier, the disgraced rapper also admitted that the Skims founder has their kids "80 percent of the time."

