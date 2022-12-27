 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Katie Price daughter gives her mom the sweetest makeover advice

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 27, 2022

Katie Price daughter gives her mom the sweetest makeover advice
Katie Price daughter gives her mom the sweetest makeover advice

Katie Price’s youngest daughter Bunny has given the sweetest makeover advice to her mom as the duo enjoyed a pampering session.

The mum-of-five had been taking some time away from social media but broke her break to share the sweet clip of her eight-year-old.

Katie's daughter, who she shares with Kieran Hayler, covered her face in a green mask.

Taking a video of Bunny's new look, Katie asked: "So Buns, what have you done to your face?"

Bunny responded: "I look like an avocado because I've put a face mask on and you should put one on."

Feigning shock Katie replied: "Oh thanks Bun. Do you think I need it?"

The youngster said: "Yeah."

Her mum then said: "You're so sassy."

Bunny laughed at her mum in the video.

Katie enjoyed her Christmas Day with her family this year as she tucked into her Turkey feast.

Katie spent Christmas with her eldest son Harvey, who lives in a residential care centre.

Harvey, 20, was enjoying being back at home with his mum and even shared a bed with her on Christmas Eve.

More From Entertainment:

‘The Crown’ star Olivia Colman on filming ‘awkward’ intimate scenes with Micheal Ward

‘The Crown’ star Olivia Colman on filming ‘awkward’ intimate scenes with Micheal Ward

Kendall Jenner accompanies Tyler The Creator as she steps out for lunch

Kendall Jenner accompanies Tyler The Creator as she steps out for lunch
Claire Sweeney issues warning to parents of young children against Roblox

Claire Sweeney issues warning to parents of young children against Roblox
Netflix 'Wednesday' Jenna Ortega's starrer 'Scream VI' reveals ghostface poster

Netflix 'Wednesday' Jenna Ortega's starrer 'Scream VI' reveals ghostface poster
Victoria Beckham gets ‘frustrated’ when she’s asked about David’s tattoos

Victoria Beckham gets ‘frustrated’ when she’s asked about David’s tattoos

'The Crown’ star Stephen Greif breathes his last at 78

'The Crown’ star Stephen Greif breathes his last at 78
Simon Cowell reveals marriage plans with Lauren Silverman: ‘It'll be fun’

Simon Cowell reveals marriage plans with Lauren Silverman: ‘It'll be fun’
Kendall Jenner looks drop dead gorgeous in red ensemble on Christmas

Kendall Jenner looks drop dead gorgeous in red ensemble on Christmas

Kim Kardashian expresses concerns regarding future relationships after Ye divorce

Kim Kardashian expresses concerns regarding future relationships after Ye divorce

Kate Middleton attracts massive praise for Dina earrings

Kate Middleton attracts massive praise for Dina earrings
Khloe Kardashian opens up about meeting ‘broken version’ of herself: Deets inside

Khloe Kardashian opens up about meeting ‘broken version’ of herself: Deets inside
Christina Ricci addresses Jenna Ortega’s performance in Wednesday

Christina Ricci addresses Jenna Ortega’s performance in Wednesday