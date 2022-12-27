Katie Price daughter gives her mom the sweetest makeover advice

Katie Price’s youngest daughter Bunny has given the sweetest makeover advice to her mom as the duo enjoyed a pampering session.

The mum-of-five had been taking some time away from social media but broke her break to share the sweet clip of her eight-year-old.

Katie's daughter, who she shares with Kieran Hayler, covered her face in a green mask.

Taking a video of Bunny's new look, Katie asked: "So Buns, what have you done to your face?"

Bunny responded: "I look like an avocado because I've put a face mask on and you should put one on."

Feigning shock Katie replied: "Oh thanks Bun. Do you think I need it?"

The youngster said: "Yeah."

Her mum then said: "You're so sassy."

Bunny laughed at her mum in the video.

Katie enjoyed her Christmas Day with her family this year as she tucked into her Turkey feast.

Katie spent Christmas with her eldest son Harvey, who lives in a residential care centre.

Harvey, 20, was enjoying being back at home with his mum and even shared a bed with her on Christmas Eve.