 
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Scholar Tariq Jameel suffers 'heart attack'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 27, 2022

Renowned religious scholar and preacher Maulana Tariq Jameel has suffered a heart attack in Canada, his son Yousaf Jamil said Tuesday.

In a statement on the microblogging platform Twitter, the son said that following the attack, his father was shifted to the hospital.

"He is feeling better now, Alhamdulillah!" Yousaf said, asking the followers to pray for his father's health. "May Allah grant my father complete health."

It is pertinent to note here that Maulana Tariq's official account also retweeted Yousaf's tweet.

— Twitter
— Twitter

In 2019, the prominent religious scholar also suffered a cardiac arrest and underwent a successful angioplasty in Lahore.

Maulana Tariq Jameel underwent an angioplasty at a private hospital in the Punjab capital city. A stent was inserted in his heart to clear the blockage of arteries.

The popular scholar had also contracted the deadly coronavirus in December 2020, but he had fully recovered from the infectious disease.

