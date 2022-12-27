Ranveer Singh's 'Cirkus' crashes in the theatres on Day 4

Ranveer Singh's recently released comedy film Cirkus proved to be a disaster at the box office as the film crashed in the theatres on the fourth day of its theatrical release, as reported by IndiaToday.

Cirkus has failed to live up to the expectations that were kept from it. The film continued its mediocre run at the box office after its opening weekend in theatres. Though the film is heading towards being a flop at the box office, the makers would be hoping that it picks up pace in the coming days.

As per reports, the film managed to collect even less than INR 5 crore on its fourth day in theatres and collected somewhere around INR 2 crore to INR 4 crore at the box office. This takes the film's total collection to around INR 24 crore in four days.

Cirkus was released in theatres on December 23, 2022. Cirkus is a comedy-drama with an ensemble cast comprising Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Ajay Devgn, Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, and many more.