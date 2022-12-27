 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Denise Austin reveals her secrets to getting in shape at the age of 65

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 27, 2022

Denise Austin reveals her secrets to getting in shape at the age of 65
Denise Austin reveals her secrets to getting in shape at the age of 65

Denise Austin revealed her secrets of getting in shape at the age of 65 in a recent interview as she recently modelled swimsuits with her daughter Katie Austin, as reported by Fox News.

Denise preached on body positivity in the interview and shared that one needs to have a healthy lifestyle in order to see the results on their body.

Denise said, "First, love the body you’re in, Do the best that you can. I truly believe in having a good attitude. It truly comes from within. I love what I do, and I feel like I can help women out there feel better about themselves."

She further added, "Exercise, eating right, having a good attitude, a good night’s rest – all of it helps with that healthy lifestyle. I want women to truly try their very best to eat healthily and to move more. That’s my message."

Denise made headlines this summer when she modelled swimsuits on the catwalk for the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami.

More From Entertainment:

Celine Dion wishes fans 'best of health' after opening up about her stiff person syndrome

Celine Dion wishes fans 'best of health' after opening up about her stiff person syndrome
'Schitt's Creek' cast hints at a movie after the show's end

'Schitt's Creek' cast hints at a movie after the show's end
Chris Rock's Netflix Special ‘Selective Outrage’ release date is out

Chris Rock's Netflix Special ‘Selective Outrage’ release date is out
Bella Thorne makes a shocking revelation: A director accused her of 'Flirting with him' when she was 10

Bella Thorne makes a shocking revelation: A director accused her of 'Flirting with him' when she was 10
Ciara reveals her New Year resolution and how she plans to 'Level up' in 2023: Find out

Ciara reveals her New Year resolution and how she plans to 'Level up' in 2023: Find out
Christina Ricci explains why she thinks her children will grow as ‘feminists’

Christina Ricci explains why she thinks her children will grow as ‘feminists’
Jennifer Lopez talks about how growing up with LESS MONEY shaped her personality

Jennifer Lopez talks about how growing up with LESS MONEY shaped her personality
Pregnant Hilary Swank says twins are 'Two Gifts of a Lifetime' in a sweet Christmas post

Pregnant Hilary Swank says twins are 'Two Gifts of a Lifetime' in a sweet Christmas post
Song Joong Ki spotted in weddings in India and Korea with alleged girlfriend Katy Louise Saunders

Song Joong Ki spotted in weddings in India and Korea with alleged girlfriend Katy Louise Saunders
Charlotte Crosby claps back at Ulrika Jonsson after lip filler comments

Charlotte Crosby claps back at Ulrika Jonsson after lip filler comments
Prince William, Harry 'were absolutely inseparable' before Meghan's entry in Duke's life

Prince William, Harry 'were absolutely inseparable' before Meghan's entry in Duke's life
Evan Peters to make a comeback as Quicksilver in 'Deadpool 3'

Evan Peters to make a comeback as Quicksilver in 'Deadpool 3'