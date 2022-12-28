 
Wednesday Dec 28 2022
American Horror Story star Billie Lourd misses her mom Carrie Fisher: I Wish My Momby Were Here

American Horror Story actress Billie Lourd felt the loss of her mother Carrie Fisher on her death anniversary.

On Tuesday, December 27, Billie Lord commemorated the death anniversary of her mother Carrie Fisher with a memorable picture and a heartfelt note.

As per People, Billie shared a childhood photo of herself with Fisher and in the caption she wrote, "It has been 6 years since my Momby died (feels like 2 but also like 705 at the same time?)."

She continued, "And unlike most other years since she's died, this year, these past two weeks have been some of the most joyful of my life."

The actress who gave birth to her second baby earlier in December, shared, "Giving birth to my daughter and watching my son meet her have been two of the most magical moments I have ever experienced. But with the magic of life tends to come the reality of grief."

She regretted, "My mom is not here to meet either of them and isn't here to experience any of the magic. Sometimes the magical moments can also be the hardest. That's the thing about grief. I wish my Momby were here, but she isn't."

The 30 year old concluded her note, "So all I can do is hold onto the magic harder, hug my kids a little tighter. Tell them a story about her. Share her favorite things with them. Tell them how much she would have loved them."

Ryan Murphy commented on her post, "Love you." Lily Collins wrote, "Sending the most love to you." Them two and many more of her celebrity friends sent her love.

Billie and husband Austen Rydell welcomed daughter Jackson Joanne on December 12. They also share 2-year-old son Kingston Fisher.



