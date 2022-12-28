Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom pose barefoot on mirrored floor as they spend Christmas together

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were seen having the best time of their lives as they spent Christmas in Tokyo and looked absolutely stunning together.

The pop superstar, 38, and Pirates of the Caribbean heartthrob, 45 – who passionately kissed Cara Delavigne for season two of Carnival Row – took a dreamy couple's picture in a dazzling hall of mirrors.

'Tokyo,' wrote Orlando, captioning a collection of photos from their trip. 'Happy merriment. Love to all.'

The A-listers stood barefoot on a mirrored floor, surrounded by a dazzling maze of colored light.

Both Perry and Bloom wore satisfied smiles on their relaxed, stress-free faces, epitomizing peace and happiness.



The pair began dating in 2016, briefly parting ways in 2017 before resuming their relationship the following year.

Their 2019 engagement was followed by the birth of their first child – a daughter named Daisy Dove – in 2020.



