Wednesday Dec 28 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan earned 'no reason' to be in King Charles speech: Diana aide

Wednesday Dec 28, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had no place in King Charles III's Christmas speech.

Princess Diana's former butler supported the monarch's decision to leave out the Sussexes as he wished all of Britain amid the festivities.

Speaking to GB News he said: “I think the reality is that for the King, he obviously talked about the Prince and Princess of Wales and their recent visit to Wales, which was a significant moment for the Royal family.

“I think with everything that's gone on recently, it was probably best not to mention Harry and Meghan. They're not working into the Royal family so there isn't any real reason to mention them as such, because they haven't done anything of significance as working members of the Royal family. So, it probably made sense not to mention them, to be honest.”

